Arbaaz Khan Reacts Strongly To Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations That Being Human Is 'Show-off'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap recently alleged that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charitable initiative Being Human was just "a show-off." The Dabangg director also alleged that money laundering was being done in the name of the charity.

Abhinav Kashyap made these allegations in a Facebook post on Friday evening where he also requested the government to investigate the matter while assuring complete assistance from his end.

Now, Arbaaz Khan has reacted strongly against these allegations. Arbaaz told Hindustan Times, “We have taken legal action and have also complained to the film association. We would like to go that way, not interested in fighting this any other way... We are doing what we think is the best way to address this.”

In the lengthy post, Abhinav alleged, “Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’, next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases. They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human... I will cooperate with the government.”