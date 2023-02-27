Bollywood’s legendary actress and dancer Helen had sat down with Arbaaz Khan for a candid conversation in one of the episodes of Arbaa’s talk show The Invincibles, where the former had opened up about her work and her family. Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan married Helen when the Khan siblings were young. Previously, he was married to Salma Khan. Now Arbaaz Khan reveals how Helen was hesitant to feature in his show since she is a private person and despite knowing Arbaaz would have directed the conversation with sensitivity.

During an interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan shared that while Helen was hesitant, there were a host of other celebrities as well who were unsure about going candid. The actor said, “I had to shoot a pilot episode with my father to show her. I told her this is what I want to do. They had their own reasons to not do the show. Some didn’t want to be in the limelight again. They do not want glorification or validation. My father still gets excited when people call him to say they liked the episode. Unko accha lagta hai, taareef hoti hai ke itna khoobsurat conversation tha (He likes it when people compliment what a beautiful conversation it was). Similarly, Helen aunty was also so happy that everyone liked her episode. She called me to say how everyone watched it. I won’t name anyone but many did say no to me. Maybe after this series, I will be able to convince them to come on board.”

Adding to this, Arbaaz Khan also revealed that he is already planning a Season 2 and why his talk show struck a chord with everyone. He explained, “In the world right now, everything is in disguise and manipulated. People are projecting what they are not. People are coming on social media and crying about their personal life. It’s become a joke and audiences can read through them. This is why when we have these people come and bare their hearts out and indulge in some raw conversations, everyone is connecting with it. The smokescreen through which we see celebrities are getting cleaned through this show. And hence, everyone is enjoying it.”

Arbaaz Khan’s talk show The Invincibles premieres every Friday. Apart from Helen, the show had also featured Arbaaz Khan’s father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar who together formed the iconic pair of Salim-Javed.

