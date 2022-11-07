Arbaaz Khan Reveals Son Arhaan Will Be Assisting Him For His Film Patna Shukla, More Ins

Arbaaz Khan is all set for his second OTT series Tanaav, a Hindi remake of the Israeli show Fauda. The actor is also a doting father to son Arhaan Khan who is currently pursuing film-making at the Long Island film school. Arbaaz recently opened up about Arhaan plans regarding Bollywood.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, the Fashion actor revealed that although he was nervous about Arhaan venturing out into the world, he feels relieved since his son has been making friends and enjoying his time at the film-school. He stated, “My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him.”

Arbaaz also disclosed that after working with Karan Johar on his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as an assistant director, he would soon be assisting him as well for his project Patna Shukla. The actor divulged, “I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla).”

Touted to be a social drama, Patna Shukla would be headlined by Raveena Tandon along with a slew of talented actors like Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2023.

