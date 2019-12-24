Arbaaz Khan Shares How Family Supported Him Post Divorce with Malaika Arora

Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora shook everybody when they decided to end their 18-year-long marriage in 2016. Recently, Arbaaz opened up how his family supported him in his tough phase.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, he said, "I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not that as though they were rallying around me more around that time when your personal life was in that scenario."

He added, "They were always there. Under any circumstances, they don’t need to make any extra effort that now we need to probably put out arms around his shoulder or now we need to call him for dinner. They are there for us."

Malaika was also known to be close to his brother Salman Khan. Her item song Munni Badnam Hui in Salman' Dabangg became a rage. When asked how Salman reacted to it all, Arbaaz said, "My family, we siblings are there for each other. We don’t interfere in our personal lives. Salman has his own personal equation. I have my own personal equation. We are sometimes not even a part of each other’s celebration or happiness. But we are definitely there when somebody is down."

Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to a 17-year-old Arhaan. The boy was 12-year-old when the couple had broken the news of their separation. However, they are proud as he took it all maturely. “My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him," he said.

Malaika and Arbaaz continue to have a bond as parents and are often spotted together for their son's birthdays and outings.

