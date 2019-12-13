Take the pledge to vote

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Arbaaz Khan Shares How 'Munna Badnaam Hua' was Finalised

Salman Khan appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Dabangg 3 as part of a promotional activity. He was accompanied by Prabhu Deva, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep.

News18.com

December 13, 2019
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Arbaaz Khan Shares How 'Munna Badnaam Hua' was Finalised
Salman Khan appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Dabangg 3 as part of a promotional activity. He was accompanied by Prabhu Deva, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep.

Salman Khan recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show to promote his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, with his whole cast. During the conversation, it was revealed how the makers came up with the song title Munna Badnaam Hua.

Arbaaz Khan, who was accompanied by director Prabhu Deva and the movie's leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, narrated, "We were looking for an item song for Dabangg 3 like we had Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1 and Fevicol in Dabangg 2. We were on a hunt to find a tod for Munni Badnam to put in Dabangg 3. Salman called me at 1:30 am in the night asking to rush and meet him. He said he got the perfect solution for Munni Badnaam."

Salman and Arbaaz had an hour's conversation over the idea. Arbaaz adds, "Salman said Munna Badnam is the perfect song and we should go for this. Initially, I objected to his idea saying we can brainstorm more and come up with some original rather than curating the older one."

It was when Salman promised that the song will be retained only if the outcome came as he desired, that Arbaaz agreed to it. The song was then recorded twice, "The idea was shared with Lalit Ji as he sang Munni Badnam and as a second option Sajid Wajid was also given a chance. Both the songs turned out very beautifully but Sajid Wajid's song was finally selected for the movie. After Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1, Fevicol in Dabangg 2 Munna Badnam seemed perfect in Dabangg 3."

Salman and Prabhu Deva also shook a leg on the song on the sets of the show. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

