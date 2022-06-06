Salman Khan Threat Letter Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Says 'We're Taking This Issue Seriously'

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey addressed the media on Monday evening and spoke about Salman Khan’s threat case. On Sunday, he and his father, Salim Khan received a threat letter. On Sunday, during his morning walk, Salim came across a threat note threatening him and Salman. An FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police in Bandra.

On Monday, a CBI team visited Salman at his residence in connection with the letter. Now, the Commissioner spoke with the media and said that they are investigating the case and no one has been detained so far. “Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now… It’s too early to say if the letter is fake,” he said, speaking with PTI.

“As the matter is serious, so we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now. It’s too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can’t say anything about the (involvement of) Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But whatever content is there in the letter, we are taking it seriously and conducting probe,” the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan visited the actor at his home, Galaxy Apartment. The paparazzi spotted Arbaaz and Sohail speaking with police officials.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI reported that the Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan’s security following the threat letter.

On Sunday, Salim reportedly came across the letter after his morning walk. He was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said. Salim contacted the police with the help of his security personnel and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Amid the investigation, ETimes reported that Salman is set to fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Monday. “Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai,” informed a source.

