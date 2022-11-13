Arbaaz Khan Talks About Being Labelled As Salman Khan's Brother, Malaika Arora's Husband

Arbaaz Khan made his debut in the 1996 film Daraar in a villainous role of a psychotic wife-beater. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his performance. He has starred in many multi-starrer hit films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Garv: Pride and Honour (2004) where he acted opposite his brother Salman Khan. Since then, the actor has appeared in a number of films like Hulchul, Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhag, and Dabangg to name a few.

However, his OTT debut with Tanaav is getting rave reviews. Now the actor has opened up about the labels people have given him over the years. In an interview with ETimes, Arbaaz expressed that there was a time when labels like Salman Khan’s brother and Malaika Arora’s husband used to make him conscious but he has understood over the years that he can’t change people’s mindsets. He stated, “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn’t make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter. But, you know, I guess there are things that you can’t change.”

He further added, “There’s no point changing people’s mindset. All you have to do is just restrain yourself. I’ve realised that I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I mean, the exercise of proving things to people is such a futile exercise. It’s exhausting and taxing. How long will you do that? How much can you do that? And to what degree and extent will you do? Will you ever be satisfied after that? What do you really want? Or do you want to please a million people? Between pleasing a million people and pleasing one person…whom would you choose? That one person has to be you.”

The actor also explained that success is transient and one can’t keep riding it always. He stated, “The day you learn to seek validation from yourself, you will be genuinely happy about your existence and you will learn to celebrate achievements. Today, everything is so transient. I mean, success is so transient. You can’t even live on your success. If it was easy, then I wouldn’t need to work. I had done some really good films as an actor, I had done Dabanng. So if that is it, then I should have just retired? It doesn’t work that way. You cannot ride on your success all the time. You have to forget your success, you have to forget your failures. You just have to brush it aside. You just have to keep moving.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arbaaz Khan is all set to helm his directorial Patna Shukla. Touted to be a social drama, Patna Shukla would be headlined by Raveena Tandon along with a slew of talented actors like Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2023.

