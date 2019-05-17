English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in Siddique's Big Brother
Arbaaz Khan will be making his Mollywood debut in 'Big Brother' opposite superstar Mohanlal. Arbaaz will essay the role of an enforcement officer in the upcoming film.
Image: Arbaaz Khan/Twitter
After tickling the audiences with his digital debut as a talk show host in Pinch, Arbaaz Khan is all set to make enter Malayalam cinema to feature opposite superstar Mohanlal in Big Brother. Expressing his happiness over joining the project, Arbaaz shared the news with his fans on social media.
Posting a picture alongside Siddique, the upcoming film's director, and Mohanlal, Arbaaz announced that the film will go on floors in June this year and he will subsequently be joining the cast and crew in July, for his part. He wrote on Twitter, "Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July."
A report in timesofindia.com shed some light on the Arbaaz's role in the film, via Siddique. It states that he will be playing an enforcement officer named Vedantham IPS in the film. The report also quoted the director saying, "I have known Arbaaz since I had worked with his brother in Bollywood. We have kept in touch since and when I discussed the idea of the character with him, he was happy to come on board as it will give him a chance to work in the South film industry and share screen space with Mohanlal."
Adding details of the other cast members, the director told the entertainment portal that Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid and Tini Tom will have pivotal roles in the film. He also added that the makers are also discussing the possibility of Tamil actress Regina Cassandra to play the female lead.
As per the report, the film might release in October this year. Siddique has directed Arbaaz's brother in Bodyguard.
