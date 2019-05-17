Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in Siddique's Big Brother

Arbaaz Khan will be making his Mollywood debut in 'Big Brother' opposite superstar Mohanlal. Arbaaz will essay the role of an enforcement officer in the upcoming film.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in Siddique's Big Brother
Image: Arbaaz Khan/Twitter
Loading...
After tickling the audiences with his digital debut as a talk show host in Pinch, Arbaaz Khan is all set to make enter Malayalam cinema to feature opposite superstar Mohanlal in Big Brother. Expressing his happiness over joining the project, Arbaaz shared the news with his fans on social media.

Posting a picture alongside Siddique, the upcoming film's director, and Mohanlal, Arbaaz announced that the film will go on floors in June this year and he will subsequently be joining the cast and crew in July, for his part. He wrote on Twitter, "Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July."




A report in timesofindia.com shed some light on the Arbaaz's role in the film, via Siddique. It states that he will be playing an enforcement officer named Vedantham IPS in the film. The report also quoted the director saying, "I have known Arbaaz since I had worked with his brother in Bollywood. We have kept in touch since and when I discussed the idea of the character with him, he was happy to come on board as it will give him a chance to work in the South film industry and share screen space with Mohanlal."

Adding details of the other cast members, the director told the entertainment portal that Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid and Tini Tom will have pivotal roles in the film. He also added that the makers are also discussing the possibility of Tamil actress Regina Cassandra to play the female lead.

As per the report, the film might release in October this year. Siddique has directed Arbaaz's brother in Bodyguard.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram