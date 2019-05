Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in Siddique's Big Brother

Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July 😁 pic.twitter.com/dzjlngRvFc — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) May 17, 2019

After tickling the audiences with his digital debut as a talk show host in Pinch, Arbaaz Khan is all set to make enter Malayalam cinema to feature opposite superstar Mohanlal in Big Brother. Expressing his happiness over joining the project, Arbaaz shared the news with his fans on social media.Posting a picture alongside Siddique, the upcoming film's director, and Mohanlal, Arbaaz announced that the film will go on floors in June this year and he will subsequently be joining the cast and crew in July, for his part. He wrote on Twitter, "Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July."A report in timesofindia.com shed some light on the Arbaaz's role in the film, via Siddique. It states that he will be playing an enforcement officer named Vedantham IPS in the film. The report also quoted the director saying, "I have known Arbaaz since I had worked with his brother in Bollywood. We have kept in touch since and when I discussed the idea of the character with him, he was happy to come on board as it will give him a chance to work in the South film industry and share screen space with Mohanlal."Adding details of the other cast members, the director told the entertainment portal that Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid and Tini Tom will have pivotal roles in the film. He also added that the makers are also discussing the possibility of Tamil actress Regina Cassandra to play the female lead.As per the report, the film might release in October this year. Siddique has directed Arbaaz's brother in Bodyguard.Follow @News18Movies for more