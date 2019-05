Arbaaz Khan Wishes Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Happy Birthday with Throwback Picture

Arbaaz Khan, who admitted to dating Giorgia Andriani in an interview with Deccan Chronicle after he parted ways with Malika Arora, has wished his beau on her birthday today with an adorable throwback picture of the duo. Arbaaz was all hearts for Girogia as he shared a photo of them attending an event together.In the picture, Arbaaz is wearing an all-white sherwani, while Giorgia complements her in her printed, full sleeves anarkali suit. Arbaaz looks dapper in his attire, while Giorgia sure takes the attention in her ethnic wear. The duo seems blissed out about being in each other's arms. Sharing the photo Arbaaz wrote, "Happy birthday Giorgia" with a heart emoticon.Giorgia replied to his post with a flying hearts and a hug emoticon. Other Bollywood actresses like Evelyn Sharma also liked the post and left loving comments for them.Arbaaz split with his wife Malaika when after more than 15 years of marriage they announced their separation in March 2016. The ex-couple share a 15-year-old son, named Arhaan Khan.About being in a relationship with Giorgia, Arbaaz had said, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."On the movies front, Arbaaz is co-producing Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in which he will reprise his role as Makhanchan Pandey aka Makkhi. Arbaaz will also feature in Siddique's Big Brother opposite Mohanlal, which will mark his debut in Malayalam cinema.Read: Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in Siddique's Big Brother Follow @News18Movies for more