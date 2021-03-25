Arbaaz Khan's Gift to Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Will Leave You Green With Envy, See Pic

Malaika Arora has been quite actively sharing her Yoga poses and videos on Instagram, giving her followers new fitness goals every day. But her recent posts on the photo-sharing app are all about yum food and tasty mangoes. She took to her Instagram stories to reveal a box of mangoes that her former husband Arbaaz Khan had sent for her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.walla for the freshest mangoes that you can order online."

Look at it here:

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated after 18 years of marriage, and are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. Malaika had also opened up about their separation on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show, saying that they decided to separate as they were in an unhappy relationship.

“It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things," said Malaika.

The actress is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz Khan is dating Giorgia Andriani.