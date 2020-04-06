MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Demands Picture Credit In A Funny Post

credits - Arbaaz Khan instagram

credits - Arbaaz Khan instagram

Arbaaz Khan shared a picture in which he is seen holding a lit-up candle. The actor’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani asked for picture credit for the click.

Share this:

The country witnessed lakhs of Indians stand in solidarity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9baje9min initiative on Sunday. Several celebrities joined in to show their support, including Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz took to his social media handle to upload a picture of himself wherein he is seen holding a lit-up candle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on

His post attracted wishes from fans and friends in the comments. However, the most unmissable reply came from the actor’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, who wrote, “Where’s my pic credit?”

Arbaaz started dating actress-model Giorgia Andriani in 2018 but did not confirm it officially until March last year. “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together,” he had told Deccan Chronicle.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora for 17 years. The couple got divorced in 2017.

Talking about his work commitments, Arbaaz plunged into the digital world with ZEE5 web series Poison in 2019. He was last seen on the big screen alongside actor-brother Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. In the movie, he reprised the character of Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey from the prequels.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    969,276

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,318,229

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    276,187

     

  • Total DEATHS

    72,766

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres