Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Demands Picture Credit In A Funny Post

The country witnessed lakhs of Indians stand in solidarity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9baje9min initiative on Sunday. Several celebrities joined in to show their support, including Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz took to his social media handle to upload a picture of himself wherein he is seen holding a lit-up candle.

His post attracted wishes from fans and friends in the comments. However, the most unmissable reply came from the actor’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, who wrote, “Where’s my pic credit?”

Arbaaz started dating actress-model Giorgia Andriani in 2018 but did not confirm it officially until March last year. “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together,” he had told Deccan Chronicle.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora for 17 years. The couple got divorced in 2017.

Talking about his work commitments, Arbaaz plunged into the digital world with ZEE5 web series Poison in 2019. He was last seen on the big screen alongside actor-brother Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. In the movie, he reprised the character of Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey from the prequels.

