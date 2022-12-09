Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Nearly Gets Hit By A Car; Watch Here

Model and Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, was almost hit by a car while arriving at an event in Mumbai yesterday. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Giorgia is seen arriving at an event. One can see her walking out of her car when another vehicle starts moving in reverse and almost bumps into her. Georgia ensures to stay composed in the situation. She pats the bumper of the car before signalling the driver to stop the vehicle.

The now-viral video amassed massive engagement from her fans. In the comment section, some Instagrammers expressed relief that Giorgia was not injured.

Take a look at the video:

Giorgia Andriani attended the event in a pink-hued dress. Her outfit came with a front slit and a plunging neckline. The actress made sure to look comfortable in style by sporting black and beige flats. To complete the look, she went for a green shoulder bag.

Giorgia’s Instagram handle is proof that she and Arbaaz are head-over-heels in love with each other. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she loves to keep them updated about her life. Mostly, with the mushy pictures that she shares with her boyfriend Arbaaz. Take a look:

Giorgia posted this picture to mark Arbaaz’s birthday. The duo can be seen donning coordinated outfits. Don’t they look like an ideal match?

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Here's another post that the actress shared on the birthday of her boyfriend.

The age gap between Giorgia and Arbaaz has often become a subject of ridicule and trolling. However, time after time, the duo has always proven that when it comes to love, age doesn't matter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here