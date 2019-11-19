Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Says Khan Family Welcomed Her Very Well

Arbaaz Khan and Italian model Giorgia Andriani recently grabbed eyeballs when the two made an appearance at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The model recently talked about gelling up well with the family, with Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and how he has supported her dream to pursue a career in Bollywood.

Talking to Times Of India, Giorgia brought light to the recent lunch date with Arhaan and said, “I’ve met Arhaan many times and we get along well. Not only is he growing as a very good looking boy, but he’s also very intelligent and has a great sense of humour and I’m sure he’s going to have a bright future.”

"The Khan family has welcomed me very well," Giorgia said in the same interview.

Talking about how beau Arbaaz has been a support to pursue her Bollywood dream, she said, "Arbaaz supports my independence and my right as a woman to be successful, which is a great trait in him. Watching Bollywood classics has been my passion for a few years already however Arbaaz has shown me so many more films and songs from which I’ve learned so much about Bollywood acting styles and how it has evolved in years."

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora called it quits after 17 years of their marriage. While Malaika found solace in actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz moved on with Giorgia. Without stating the obvious, the two had given various public appearances, be it parties, festive occasions or family gatherings, before confessing dating each other. Rumours have been abuzz that the family has liked Giorgia and two may be walking down the aisle soon.

The Italian model will also be making her Bollywood debut soon in the movie titled, Welcome to Bajrangpur, co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.