Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Shaves His Stubble in Lockdown; Watch Video

Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Shaves His Stubble in Lockdown; Watch Video

Arbaaz Khan is self-quarantining with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at his home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan is self-quarantining with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at his home. On Tuesday, Giorgia shared a hilarious video from their quarantine life. In the video, she can be seen shaving Arbaaz's stubble.


Giorgia shared the goofy video on her Instagram. Her caption read, "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse."

Earlier Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were seen giving hair cuts to their partners during the lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 virus. Giorgiana is the latest celebrity to have joined the bandwagon.

The Italian model's family is stuck in Italy amid the pandemic. She had expressed her concern over the same in an interview with Times Of India and said, "My family is sound and safe. But the sad thing is that I won’t be able to see them for a year as travelling wouldn’t be allowed from Italy to anywhere else or vice versa. So, I might not be able to see them for at least a year, but whenever I am allowed, the first thing I will do after the lockdown is over is to go and meet them and spend a week with them at least!"

Giorgia will be making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow and is looking forward to starting shooting for the same. The movie will also star Arbaaz Khan, Priya Prakash Varrier and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

