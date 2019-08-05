Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arbaaz Khan's Singing Skills in Birthday Karaoke Session with Mohanlal will Surprise You

Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his Big Brother co-star Mohanlal singing old Hindi film melodies in a karaoke session.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan's Singing Skills in Birthday Karaoke Session with Mohanlal will Surprise You
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Arbaaz Khan is all set to make his Malayalam debut with the film Big Brother, alongside superstar Mohanlal. The actors started shooting for the film in July, and it seems they have developed quite a bond. It was Arbaaz's birthday on August 4 and he celebrated it with a karaoke session with his co-star.

Arbaaz turned 52 on Sunday, and took some time out to unwind over a jam session, accompanied by a guitarist. He posted a series of videos on Instagram, which showed him singing old Hindi melodies like Yeh Dosti, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, Dard-e-Dil and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko.

In the videos, Arbaaz does majority of the singing as Mohanlal tries to hum along. The Lucifer star also moved along with the music as Arbaaz stuck to mic duties. In the last video in the series, Mohanlal is seen trying to sing Roop Tera Mastana.

Take a look at the videos here:

Big Brother, the film in which Mohanlal and Arbaaz are starring together, is being directed by Siddique, who had earlier helmed Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard. Arbaaz called the film a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I am very excited about my Malayalam debut with Mohanlal sir. The film is directed by Siddique sir. I feel it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so excited about it. I feel good things are happening with me so, I am enjoying this phase of my life," he had said earlier while interacting with the press on the sets of Sridevi Bungalow.

Arbaaz, who plays an IPS officer in the film, had also shared a photo from his first day on the sets of the film last week.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

