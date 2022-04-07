Arbaaz Khan's Sister Alvira Visits His Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Days After Her Accident. See Pics

Arbaaz Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited the actor’s ex-wife Malaika Arora at her house days after Malaika met with an accident. Malaika’s car met with an accident last Saturday and she was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actress was discharged on Sunday and has been resting since. While Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor visited Malaika soon after the accident, the paparazzi spotted Alvira with her children were spotted at Malaika’s Bandra house on Thursday evening.

Alvira, for the visit, was seen wearing a floral shirt with a pair of blue denim pants. She was seen smiling at the paparazzi before making her way to the car. It seems like Malaika shares a cordial relationship with her ex-husband’s family. She still shares a close bond with Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan while she has been photographed a few times with Arbaaz at lunches and at the airport with their son Arhaan Khan.

Advertisement

Besides Alvira, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid Malaika a visit on Thursday. The Veere Di Wedding actress was seen wearing a white ensemble for the visit.

Malaika’s car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. “The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damage. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station had said.

The hospital where Malaika was treated had issued a statement to confirm that Malaika had no major injury. She did have a few minor injuries on her forehead but her CT scan has turned out fine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.