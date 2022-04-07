CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » Movies » Arbaaz Khan's Sister Alvira Visits His Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Days After Her Accident. See Pics
1-MIN READ

Arbaaz Khan's Sister Alvira Visits His Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Days After Her Accident. See Pics

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan's sister, visits Malaika Arora. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan's sister, visits Malaika Arora. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan's sister, visited Malaika Arora at her home in Bandra. The actress recently met with an accident and had a few minor injuries.

Entertainment Bureau

Arbaaz Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited the actor’s ex-wife Malaika Arora at her house days after Malaika met with an accident. Malaika’s car met with an accident last Saturday and she was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actress was discharged on Sunday and has been resting since. While Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor visited Malaika soon after the accident, the paparazzi spotted Alvira with her children were spotted at Malaika’s Bandra house on Thursday evening.

Alvira, for the visit, was seen wearing a floral shirt with a pair of blue denim pants. She was seen smiling at the paparazzi before making her way to the car. It seems like Malaika shares a cordial relationship with her ex-husband’s family. She still shares a close bond with Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan while she has been photographed a few times with Arbaaz at lunches and at the airport with their son Arhaan Khan.

Advertisement
Alvira Khan spotted outside Malaika Arora’s house. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Alvira Khan was seen with her children at Malaika Arora’s house. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
RELATED NEWS

Besides Alvira, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid Malaika a visit on Thursday. The Veere Di Wedding actress was seen wearing a white ensemble for the visit.

Kareena Kapoor spotted at Malaika Arora’s house. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika’s car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. “The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damage. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station had said.

The hospital where Malaika was treated had issued a statement to confirm that Malaika had no major injury. She did have a few minor injuries on her forehead but her CT scan has turned out fine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:April 07, 2022, 21:10 IST