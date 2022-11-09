Archana Gautam Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16; Everything You Need to Know About Her

In a shocking twist, Archana Gautam has reportedly been evicted from Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16. Archana, who became quite popular among fans, was ousted after she allegedly got physical with her co-contestant Shiv Thakare. If the latest reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss confronted Archana and expelled her from the house. During her stint in BB house, Archana remained a constant source of entertainment.

Archana made quite a stir in the house as she got into an argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the very first day of the show. Time and again, Archana made headlines for her remarks on fellow housemates. In one of the recent incidents, Archana had a heated argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, after which she went on to write ‘bekaar’ on the latter's forehead.

This week, the nominated contestants are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. With Archana being eliminated mid-week, it remains unclear whether the show makers will eliminate another contestant this week or not. Fans on social media have expressed shock over the elimination reports.

Here’s everything you need to know about Archana Gautam:

Who is Archana Gautam?

A model, actress and politician. Archana Gautam started working in music videos like Haale Dil, Nasha Zaada, and Buggu Oye after she lifted the trophy of Miss Bikini India 2018. She even won the title of Most Talented 2018. Archana also represented India in Miss Cosmos World in the same year. Archana Gautam is also a proud recipient of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Award and Women Achievers Award. Born on September 1, 1995, Archana Gautam hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and has studied mass communication.

The young diva stepped into Bollywood in the 2015 movie Great Grand Masti. She made a cameo appearance in the Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela starrer. Archana also had a role in Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parker movie. She has done quite a few music videos including Dynamite and Eyeliner among others.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Archana Gautam had shared with the OTT play, “I am a young politician. I stood for elections at the age of 26. When people hear that, they will find it unique. It's hard to digest that, right? Those people will want to know me and thus, they would watch Bigg Boss. We keep hearing about promoting the youth. I'm also in that category. So, I will also inspire people and women. They would want to see how I think, who am I and what I do.”

Archana’s social media profile reveals she loves to explore different places and is a fitness enthusiast.

What are your thoughts on Archana's mid-week elimination?

