Archana Gautam, Expelled from Bigg Boss 16, Is Miss Bikini India & Congress Candidate Who Got 1519 Votes

A favourite of many including Bigg Boss bulletin host Shekhar Suman – Archana Gautam had to step out of the house after her fight with Shiv Thakare. Her fans are disappointed and several celebs took to their social media handles to bring back Archana on the show. While the actor-politician became famous after entering the BB 16 house, even before she joined the show, Archana was quite popular. Did you know that she is also Miss Bikini India and Hastinapur Congress candidate who got 1519 votes?

Let’s tell you these amazing facts about Archana Gautam. Model and actress Archana Gautam contested at the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a Congress candidate from the Hastinapur constituency. She was among the 8 candidates from this constituency. She lost the seat to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik who won 107587 votes, while Archana received only 1519 votes, according to the EC website.

Archana’s vote count is a miniscule percentage of the social media following that she has. Known as the ‘Bikini girl’, Archana has a whopping 756K followers on Instagram. Her profession, according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is ‘Social Worker & Acting’. Archana has been part of films down south.

She won the Miss Bikini title in 2018, and is known as ‘Sunny Leone of the South’, according to reports. Her Instagram feed is filled with glamorous pictures, alongside recent photos and videos of her election campaign.

Recently, Archana shared a screenshot of a news article that said that her charms didn’t work on the people of Hastinapur. In the caption, she wrote in Hindi that she got a lot of love from the people of her constituency, but failed to win their trust.

“Mujhe Hastinapur Ki janta ka Bhut pyaar mila, uske liye m unka dil se dhanyawaad dena chahati hu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 buss unka Es beti per Viswas nahi mila, koi baat NAHI jo bhi pyaar MERI janta ne mujhe diya uske liye dil se Thks, bhut jald yeh beti aap sab logo ka wiswas bhi jeet legi. Or haan jab Bacha girta hai, tabhi toh wo chalna sikhta hai… maa ke pait se koi Sikh kar nahi aata (I got a lot of love from the people of Hastinapur, for which I am grateful. But I couldn’t win their trust. It doesn’t matter, I am thank them from my heart for the love that I have received. Very soon this daughter will win their trust too. When a child falls, only then does he learn to walk, not in the mother’s womb),” she posted.

The model-actress joined the Congress party in November 2021, and within just two months, she was given a ticket to contest assembly polls. Interestingly, she had joined the party twice in that month. While several persons had joined the party on November 26 in Lucknow, Archana Gautam had complained that she was not given proper respect during the event, and she was inducted at the party along with several others.

