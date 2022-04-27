Archana Jois To Thatha Krishna, KGF: Chapter 2 Actors Who Impressed The Audience

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers released the second chapter of the franchise after 4 years. Living up to the hype, KGF: Chapter 2 also turned out to be a huge success and took the box office by storm.

In the second part, too, Rocky, played by actor Yash, remained the major highlight of the film. However, there were also some other actors who impressed the audience with their on-screen performances and left a mark.

Among the star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, the audience was largely impressed with the performance of Archana Jois. She played the role of Rocky’s mother in the film. The actor had kick-started her career with Kannada television and appeared in devotional shows in her early days.

But, it was KGF which proved to be a launchpad for Archana and gave her recognition in the film industry.

Meanwhile, there was another actor who caught the attention of the viewers with his acting. This is the character of the blind old man who moved the audience to tears. It was played by Thatha Krishna Ji Rao with a fascinating journey of joining the film.

Reportedly, Krishna had always been a cinema lover and grew up watching films of NTR and Akkineni. With a stroke of luck, Krishna Ji once met a producer named Bhim Venkatesh and got a job as a touchup boy.

Later, Krishna Ji made his way through the industry and even worked as an assistant director. He got the opportunity to work in KGF and played the impactful role of the blind man.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as one of the biggest films of the year so far. It broke several box office records and crossed the $10 million mark in collections worldwide.

