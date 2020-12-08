Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi Hid Their Marriage for 4 Years, Here's Why

Many fans of Bollywood find Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi an adorable couple. The two actors are known for many supporting roles in several Hindi films. But did you know that they had to keep their marriage under wraps for four years?

Archana revealed this recently on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode featured newly-wed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, reported Hindustan Times.

The 58-year-old actor revealed that she had to keep their marriage a secret for four years because Parmeet’s parents were against their union as Archana was an actor. However, she said that Parmeeet was adamant on getting married to her.

She also revealed that after his parents refused, the two consulted a priest who asked if Archana was Baaligh (adult, considered to be over 18 years of age in India). To this, Parmeet had responded that Archana was more baaligh than he was.

The two got married in the year 1992 but had to keep their marriage a secret for four years. The report stated that Archana also said that as the two of them were getting married, she even attended a call from her hairdresser. She was shooting for the debut film of Saif Ali Khan at the time when she got married to Parmeet.

Archana was also thankful for the fact that there was no social media around the time when she got married. They are parents to two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmann.

On the show, Neha Kakkar also spoke about her marriage to Rohanpreet. She revealed how she convinced her husband Rohanpreet to get married. Neha Kakkar is seven years older than her husband.