Archana Puran Singh Doesn't Need to 'Suck in Stomach for Hours' in New Looks for The Kapil Sharma Show

It's no fact that actresses are asked to work more on their looks as compared to actors in Bollywood. Addressing the increasing need of having a perfectly toned body among celebs, Archana Puran Singh, who appears as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a post.

She spoke about the topic albeit in a fashionable way. The actress, who became a household name with the release of Karan Johar-directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1997) where she played Miss Braganza, shared that audiences can now expect to see her in a much more ‘comfortable’ avatar.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared glimpses of her new look on the current season of the popular comedy show and revealed that she's much more comfortable in her new outfits and doesn't “have to suck in my stomach for hours.” She also alluded to how she is letting go of “certain notions of how I must look” and mentioned that she faced ageist comments on her newfound fashion freedom. Take a look at the post here.

Archana posted several aesthetic pictures of herself from the new photoshoot and she looked absolutely delighted in her green pantsuit that featured floral and tropical accents on the lapel, sleeves, and on front of the flared pants. It didn’t hug her body uncomfortably as Archana happily posed for the camera. Archana also revealed that she was “dying to wear one of these shirtless jacket looks but always found the jacket neckline too deep.”

The 59-year-old actress also revealed that her new sense of style helped her instead of the ageist comments she faced. She captioned the post,” I'm so much more comfortable in these new styles. They're more 'ME' and I don't have to suck in my stomach for hours and hours!”

Archana continued and said, “I myself am having to let go of certain notions of how I must look; it is setting me free in spite of some ageist comments on my 'new look'. As Rhett Butler famously said: Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn! I'm having so much fun dressing up now without the stress of having to look a certain way. So I need to thank all the designers who are giving me their wonderful and comfortable styles.”

Archana Puran Singh has also worked in films like Raja Hindustani and Bol Bachchan.

