Archana Puran Singh Eloped to Marry Hubby Parmeet Sethi

Actress and celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh has revealed that in order to marry her husband Parmeet Sethi, she eloped from her house.

Recalling how their wedding came to be, Parmeet, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for a special family episode, shared that the decision to tie the knot was taken at 11 pm in the night by the lovebirds. When they reached the temple where things were organised, the pandit, who was residing over the ceremony even asked Parmeeet, "Is the bride baalig (adult)."

He said (via), "At midnight, when we finally found a pandit, he asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalig (of legal age), to which I replied ‘Mere se zyada baalig hai ladki."

Archana and Parmeet have been married for 28 years now and even have two sons-- Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

Apart from featuring in the hugely popular comedy chat show TKSS, Archana also recently starred in the comedy movie Virgin Bhanupriya, streaming on Zee5.