Archana Puran Singh Fears This Bollywood Actress Can Replace Her on Kapil Sharma Show

After judging multiple shows, Archana Puran Singh took over the chair on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. In one of the recent episodes, she said that only Bollywood actress Kajol can take her place on the show because she can laugh non-stop for hours without getting tired.

In the episode, the show’s host Kapil invited the star cast of Salaam Venky- Kajol Devgn, Revathi, and Vishal Jethwa. Kapil complimented Kajol and said it's very difficult for him to not look at her whenever she comes on the show. To entertain the cast, comedians Jayvijay Sachan and Rajiv Thakur re-enacted a scene from Kajol's most famous film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When Jayvijay Sachan arrives and impersonated SRK and Ajay Devgn while enacting the dialogue 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol couldn't control herself and laughed her heart out. “I can’t even explain in words the amount of fun I have on the show every time I am here. I laugh so hard that the next day my cheeks hurt and I rethink how I could laugh non-stop for 3 hours straight!" she said.

To this, Archana added, “If anyone can ever take over my kursi, she is none other than Kajol."

Meanwhile, Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming project Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles. The movie tells a tale about a caring mother, played by Kajol, who looks after her terminally-ill son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa. The movie depicts her struggles and actions to grant his wish.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022. Speaking at News18 India’s News18 Showreel, Revathy revealed Kajol refused to star in the film at first. She only heard the script because of Revathy.

“First, when the story went to Kajol, she refused to do the film because she said she can’t play a mother of a sick child, or a child who is sexually exploited," Revathy said. But after she read the script, Kajol slowly started getting involved in the movie. “In a month, month-and-a-half, she said yes," Revathy added.

Meanwhile, Kapil has also been busy with his projects. While he has been releasing episodes of his comedy show on a weekly basis, he is also returning to acting with the film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the comedian turned actor plays the role of a food delivery man in the film. The film is yet to announce a release date.

