Archana Puran Singh Gives Update on The Kapil Sharma Show's Return as She Begins Shoot

In the last year and a half, the world has gone upside down. We have witnessed huge losses and suffered excessive pain as the pandemic unfolded. With the COVID-19 virus still having the world in its grip, it is very important for people to not lose hope and remain positive. If you are tired of watching the sitcoms on OTT platforms, season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show is on its way to give you a much-needed dose of laughter. The comedians are all set to return with a bang.

Amid multiple rumors of the show being postponed, Archana Puran Singh quitting the team, to cast demanding huge fee, the TKSS is gearing up for a big surprise for the audience. This was shared by Archana in the latest video she dropped on her Instagram handle. Adding a pinch of laughter in the video, the actress shared that TKSS fans are in for a big surprise. It was also learned that it was the first day of the shoot. Posting the video, in the caption, Archana wrote that new beginnings are always exciting. “They bring hope and adventure, they also bring money,” she added. Archana revealed that the TKSS team is supercharged, enthusiastic and the positivity, camaraderie on the set is a joy to behold.

Watch the full video here –

Earlier in a video, comedians including Kapil, Archana, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek informed that the team has been inoculated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In the video, Kapil said that “laughter is the best medicine but only after vaccination” and further asked the audience to get vaccinated to confirm their seats on the show.

As per reports, the show has turned to their favourite guest of all time, i.e. Akshay Kumar for the first episode. For the record, Akshay has appeared almost appeared 25 times on the show to promote his films.

