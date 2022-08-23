Archana Puran Singh On Her Comparison To Nawazuddin Siddique’s Haddi Look: 'It Is a Huge Compliment'

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed his first look from his upcoming movie ‘Haddi’ on Tuesday afternoon, it left fans impressed and stunned. He was seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. The actor wore a grey gown and with long hair and make-up, he looked unrecognisable.

However, soon after the release of his look, netizens flooded social media saying he looked so similar to actress Archana Puran Singh. While one of the persons wrote, “First I thought she was Archana Puran Singh,” another fan shared, “I thought Archana Puran Singh sitting, tremendously decked up.” Considering the buzz it has created online, Archana too has reacted to it now.

When approached by Hindustan Times over WhatsApp, Archana explained that it is Nawaz’s hairstyle which is reminding people of her. “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show),” she said. When asked about the comparisons and how she feels about it, Archana added, “All I can say is its a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible.”

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh will be soon seen in The Kapil Sharma Show which is making its comeback with another season after a short break. In a recent interview, Archana talked about her bond with Kapil and shared that their relationship is ‘fun’. “It’s been a dream journey. I tell Kapil that for sure our relationship has to be from another lifetime. Ever since Comedy Circus began in 2017, we have been working together. And we have a bond which is tangible and intangible both. What people can see is a fun and banter kind of relationship,” she told IANS.

Archana also shared her experience of sitting on the (in)famous chair and mentioned that it not only provides her entertainment but also takes care of her retirement plans. “Sitting on that (in)famous chair I always raise my hands in salute to God; He has been the kindest. I am in a show which gives me live entertainment every weekend and takes care of my retirement plans in luxury!” she said.

