Archana Puran Singh Ready to Quit The Kapil Sharma Show if Navjot Singh Sidhu Wants to Return

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently resigned as Punjab Congress Chief and one of the many concerns and questions surrounding this involve whether the cricketer-turned-politician would return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was a guest judge on the show till 2019 and after he left, he was replaced by actress Archana Puran Singh. The fans of the show had a field day after his resignation news came in as they didn’t waste a second in making memes and jokes on this subject. Some of the memes were shared by Archana as well who now said that she is ready to leave the show if Sidhu wants to come back.

Talking to a leading daily, the actress said, “If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can’t take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show."

However, there have been no talks about the former cricketer wanting to return to the show.

The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show is seeing a lot of success with an entertaining cast of comedians and special guests including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show is one of the staples of Indian entertainment and has been going strong for many years now. The show also stars Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao are recurring casts of the show.

