Archana Puran Singh Recalls the Time She Had to Laugh on Comedy Circus Set After Her Mother-in-Law’s Death

Archana Puran Singh has been associated with the comedy industry for a long time. The actress, who currently appears on The Kapil Sharma Show as a special guest in every episode, has been making us laugh for nearly two decades with her funny andaaz and unique laugh. Recently, the actress opened up about the difficult time when she had to laugh on a comedy show set after learning about her mother-in-law's death.

Archana recalled an incident from the sets of Comedy Circus in an interview with ETimes. Remembering the time when her mother-in-law passed away, she said, “I was very close to my mother-in-law, she was in the hospital and I reached the sets and halfway through the episode I came to know that she had passed away. I got a call and I told the production house that I had to go. The production house asked me to give the reactions and go. The reactions were laughter and I gave general comments. I still can’t forget I was sitting there laughing and laughing and I was blank in the head. All I could think of was seeing my mother-in-law’s face. It was a traumatic time.”

Archana also talked about the time his son broke his leg in England while playing football. However, due to her professional commitment, she had to laugh during the episode. She couldn't look remorse as the concept of the show was comedy. During the 10 years of Comedy Circus, Archana suffered many pains but all were hidden behind her big laughs.

Archana is well-known for her roles in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Masti and De Dana Dan, among others. The actress is also active on television. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show.

