Archana Puran Singh Refutes Rumours of Her Quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Archana Puran Singh, who is seen as a permanent celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, denied the rumours of her quitting the show and not being a part of the upcoming season. “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours," Archana told Times Of India.

She further said, “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."

The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air, is all set to come back with a new season. As the host of the show, Kapil plans to add new people to the creative team. The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

