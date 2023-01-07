Archana Puran Singh Reveals Why She Doesn’t Mind Kapil Sharma Mocking Her, Says 'I Recognise The Love...'

Archana Puran Singh, a famous television personality and actress, spoke about her friendship with comedian Kapil Sharma on their chat show. She also opened up about why she never felt bad about him making fun of her or pulling her leg. The two are seen together in The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on the Sony channel.

On the show, the audience has often witnessed the host, Kapil Sharma pulling Archana Puran Singh's leg. Kapil never skips any chance to tease his colleague. While Archana happily participates as well, netizens have often expressed that she should object to it. As per a report by Indian Express, Archana explains in an upcoming episode why she listens to Kapil Sharma taking digs at her without making a fuss.

Archana Puran Singh starts by saying that many people on social media frequently ask her if she feels bad about the jokes Kapil makes about her or why she just listens to him without uttering a word. She clarifies, “I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since Comedy Circus is something very unique." Here, the actress is referring to Sony’s show Comedy Circus where she used to be a judge and Kapil Sharma appeared as a participant.

Archana Puran Singh goes on to say that Kapil Sharma has become very mischievous since the time she has known him. However, she doesn’t mind his antics, rather she appreciates them. She says, “I recognize the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes," reported the publication. Upon hearing this, Kapil Sharma gets overwhelmed and replies, “Thank you Archana ji, I love you.”

Motivational speakers Vivek Bindra, Khan Sir, and Gaur Gopal Das will appear as guests on Kapil Sharma’s show this weekend.

In addition to acting in various films, including Jalwa, Agneepath, Saudagar, and Raja Hindustani, Archana Puran Singh also served as a judge on several comedy-based reality shows, including Comedy Circus and India's Laughter Champion. She is a constant on The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time now.

The Kapil Sharma Show is a stand-up comedy and chat show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television every weekend. The first season of the show was aired on April 23, 2016.

