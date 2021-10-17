Archana Puran Singh Says Comedy Circus Editors Made It Look Like She Laughed at Every Joke

Archana Puran Singh recently recalled her Comedy Circus days where the editors added her laughing track after every joke even if she was not laughing. She was speaking against the claims that she only laughs and does nothing on The Kapil Sharma Show. She said in Comedy Circus, her laughter was added even when she didn’t laugh. Speaking to a leading daily, she said, “The team used to edit the (Comedy Circus) episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn’t. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this.”

Addressing The Kapil Sharma Show claims, she added, “It is not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. Similarly, if you notice in Kapil’s show, I am not laughing on every banter. But since this is the impression that people still carry from my Comedy Circus days, I am still bearing the brunt that ‘Archanaji just keeps laughing and doing nothing on the show’."

The actress replaced cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the special guest on the show. After he resigned as Punjab Congress Chief, jokes and memes were doing the rounds that Archana’s seat is in danger. Even she had shared a couple of memes that she liked.

Talking to a leading daily, the actress said, “If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can’t take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show."

