Archana Puran Singh Says She Is 'Dying To Perform' As She Asks Directors and Producers For Work

Before entering the comedy circuit, Archana Puran Singh featured in several films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Raja Hindustani among others. Currently featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana has been associated with comedy shows for a long time now. However, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and shared that she feels ‘deprived and cheated’ as an actor.

Archana Puran Singh revealed how everyone feels that she is best suited for comedy roles only. She also added that her Miss Briganza image from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still very strong. The actress went on to say that she has been waiting for good roles to be offered.

“That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Miss Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles,” she told Indianexpress.com.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



“They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers,” she added.

Archana further shared that she is ‘dying to perform’ and specified that she wants to do serious roles too. She explained that she has a ‘serious side’ too which is left unexplored. “As an artiste, I am dying to perform. People have seen just one aspect of my craft. I also have a serious side. I can do so much more than just comedy. Main ro bhi sakti hu, rula bhi sakti ho (I can cry and make people cry too). That side of me is yet to be explored but I am sure it will happen one day,” she told the news portal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here