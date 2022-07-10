Archana Puran Singh Says 'TKSS Is Irreplaceable', Adds The Show Takes Care of Her Retirement Plans

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a small break as the comedian Kapil Sharma and his team is on a US tour. Therefore, Archana Puran Singh, who was also a part of TKSS, has been a part of India’s Laughter Champion as a judge along with Shekhar Suman these days. In a recent interview, Archana talked about the popular Kapil Sharma’s comedy show and went on to say that it is ‘irreplaceable’.

“No show can replace TKSS. It is irreplaceable. Also, this show was always only meant to be on this slot for as long as TKSS is away on a break,” she told IANS.

Archana further talked about her bond with Kapil and shared that their relationship is ‘fun’. “It’s been a dream journey. I tell Kapil that for sure our relationship has to be from another lifetime. Ever since Comedy Circus began in 2017, we have been working together. And we have a bond which is tangible and intangible both. What people can see is a fun and banter kind of relationship,” she added.

The actress also said that TKSS is very close to her heart and that it is lovely to work with Kapil. She mentioned that the kind of person Kapil is, one cannot help but love to work with him. “What people do not see is the underlying absolute love, respect and trust that is the backbone of both our personal as well as professional partnership. It is not for nothing that TKSS is an enduring show,” she added.

During the interaction, Archana Puran Singh also shared her experience of sitting on the (in)famous chair and mentioned that it not only provides her entertainment but also takes care of her retirement plans. “Sitting on that (in)famous chair I always raise my hands in salute to God; He has been the kindest. I am in a show which gives me live entertainment every weekend and takes care of my retirement plans in luxury!” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.