Archana Puran Singh Shares Throwback Photos with Parmeet Sethi from When They Were 'Madly In Love'

Many celebrities are using this 21-day nationwide lockdown period to look back at the past and recall some of their happy memories. Actress Archana Puran Singh took to social media to share a few throwback pictures of a trip with her husband Parmeet Sethi.

The photos are from their trips to London and New York several years ago, when the couple was much younger and head over heels in love with each other.

"Day 2 of #lockdown cleaned out the attic and discovered old (is gold) pictures of @iamparmeetsethi and #me, young and madly in love," she posted alongwith the photos. Take a look:

Archana and Parmeet have been married for 28 years now. They were in a live-in relationship before they got married. They have two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Having starred in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein, the actress has been a judge on several comedy shows, from Comedy Circus to The Kapil Sharma Show.

She is using the self-isolation and social-distancing period to try out various face apps and baby filters and sharing videos to kill time. She wrote, "#selfisolating is bringing out the latent madness #timepass #kucchbhi Please take out all #boriyat by doing random nonsense #apsstyle #ownstyle."

Follow @News18Movies for more