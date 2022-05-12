Archana Puran Singh Unites With Shekhar Suman For Laughter Champion, To Replace The Kapil Sharma Show

The reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though there is no official confirmation so far, netizens have been speculating about the same ever since Sony TV announced a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. On Thursday, Sony TV took to social media and dropped a teaser of the show featuring Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The two, who earlier shared the stage for Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, have now come together once again.

Meanwhile, as reported by Indian Express, while the channel decided to air old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, it was later decided to launch a new comedy show. “Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

In March this year, Pinkvilla had reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of artists’ other commitments. However, the entertainment portal had also claimed that the show will return soon with a fresh season. “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later,” the source cited by the report said.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is also busy with a number of Bollywood projects. He has been shooting for yet-to-be-titled Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. Besides this, the comedian has also been reportedly offered a comedy film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.