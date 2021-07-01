Archana Puran Singh Wishes Husband Parmeet Sethi on 29th Wedding Anniversary

Actress Archana Puran Singh shared a love-filled post on social media for her husband, actor Parmeet Singh Sethi on the occasion of their 29th wedding anniversary. The actress has shared an adorable snap with her main man on a special occasion. The much-in-love couple is smiling wide in the picture. The duo has posed for the lens in a cafe and is clad in smart casuals. In her heartfelt post, she has called Parmeet her best friend, companion, sounding board and bashing board.

Through her caption, she has mentioned how their journey has been till now. The actress in a part of her post wrote, “29 years. And not counting. Not counting the countless fights and the ‘making ups’, the joys and the tough times, the highs and lows, the good and the bad." In conclusion of her caption, she has emphasised how they are meant to be together, always.

The post has received a lot of love from Archana’s virtual family as it has got over 95 thousand likes. Her fans and friends have dropped in their good wishes in the comments and have also written how lovely the two of them look together. Many Instagram users also wrote how Archana and Parmeet are couple goals for them.

Parmeet also wished his lady love on their special day through a beautiful post. Taking to Instagram, he shared a candid photo of Archana. From the looks of it, one can confirm that the picture has been clicked at an airport. The actress has opted for an all-black outfit that includes a full sleeve t-shirt and lower. She has broken the monotony of the outfit with a subtle neckpiece. The actor has expressed his emotions for his wife in Hindi and has referred to her as ‘humsafar.’

The duo is blessed with two sons — Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

