Archana Puran Singh's House Help Clarifies Everyone Shares Chores at Home

Archana Puran Singh's help Bhagyashri has been living with her during the lockdown. Bhagyashri has become quite popular on social media, thanks to the series of videos of conversations with her posted by the actress.

Recently, Archana posted another video of her having a conversation with the help, where Bhagyashri talks about her experience of staying with them at home. The Kapil Sharma Show says that many people think that the house help does all the work. But in the video, Bhagyashri herself clarifies that Archana and her family members help her with chores.

Bhagyashri first talks about the benefits of staying at home and how it helps in forging better connections within families. She then talks about her days in lockdown, saying she gets to rest for a few hours during the day. She adds that no one should judge their life based on two-minute videos.

They also talk about her birthday which was made special by Anupam Kher. Archana informed Bhagyashri that she was wished by over 2000 people. An ecstatic Bhagyashri thanked everyone.

Posting the video, Archana wrote, "Conversations with Bhagyshri...Before #lockdown2020 there was less time to indulge Bhagyashri in her favorite pastime... TALKING! But now with so much time on our hands she's going full throttle. Before her bedtime she makes it a point every night to come and chatter away merrily!"