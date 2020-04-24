Archana Puran Singh’s Lockdown Guest Is A Snake

Actor Archana Puran Singh is spending time with her family during the lockdown. Her natural habitat has surprised her with some unanticipated visitors including a snake.

While taking a stroll around the lawn, she filmed a video that features a conversation with her mother. We can also see Archana’s actor husband, Parmeet Sethi walking in the background.

The footage begins with Archana asking her mother if she knew there was a snake inside the boundary wall. To which she said, “Mujhe to dikhta hai aksar. Ha, do teen baar dikh chuka (Yes, I often seen it. So far, I have already spotted it twice or thrice.).”

Adding the clip to her Instagram timeline, Archana wrote, “Part 1 #snake in the garden today..which is nothing new in our #madhislandlife #nothingtofear #lockdown2020”

In her follow-up post on Instagram, she took her followers through the beautiful flora adorning her courtyard. She speaks to her mother about the flowers growing in details while Parmeet continues his walk.

“Part 2 #snake in the garden, but walk continues#lockdown2020 #quarantinelife



#madhislandlife,”Archana captioned.

In her last video in the series, The Kapil Sharma show judge revealed that she alters her walk route due to the snakes. “Part 3 #snake in the garden makes me change my walk route while the guys don't let it stop them from completing their workout for the day #lockdown2020 #madhislandlife #quarantinelife, “she wrote alongside the clip.

Archana has been enjoying quality time at her Madh Island residence and keeps



updating her online family with her quarantine activities. She also posts videos



engaging in fun chats with her house-help.

Follow @News18Movies for more