Archana’s Actions Totally Uncalled For: Shiv Thakare’s Sister On Violence In BB House

One of the most loved reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 16, has been the talk of the town recently. Contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam had a physical altercation in a recent episode. The latter tried to strangulate Shiv during their heated argument. As a result, Archana was evicted from the show. After the incident inside the BB house, Shiv’s sister Manisha reacted to it and told ETimes that the now-evicted contestant’s action was uncalled for.

Condemning the incident, Manisha said that she got to know that an incident of physical violence took place in the house last night and Shiv was involved in it. “Such an incident should not have taken place. Her action is totally uncalled for. You can speak how much you want, but there is no need to raise your hand at someone,” she added.

She also stated that what Archana did was wrong and she is happy that Shiv did not react to her in the same way. “One thing I know about Shiv, and I can vouch for — not because he is my brother — Woh josh mein aake kabhi hosh nahi khota (He never acts impulsively, even when he is angry),” she said. Shiv’s sister had also vouched for him and mentioned that he never crosses his line and knows his limits, and always is in control even when he is angry.

She also said that hurting someone during a fight or trying to hold someone’s neck is a big thing, and no person can do that. “And today she has held someone’s neck. Tomorrow she might hit someone badly,” she added. Taking a dig at Archana, Manisha also said that she (Archana) was always ready to fight with people. “If the other housemates supported Shiv in his decision, I am sure that Archana was at fault,” she told the media house.

Manisha also mentioned that her parents were also worried, and after speaking to the channel she assured them that Shiv is fine inside the BB house.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gori Nagori have been nominated for elimination this week.

