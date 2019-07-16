Ardaas Karaan’s Title Track Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan is Finally Out, Watch Here

After releasing two soulful tracks 'Satgur Pyare’ and ‘Tere Rang Niyare’, the makers of ‘Ardaas Karaan' have finally dropped the title track of the movie. The song features melodious voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and beautiful composition by legendary musician Jatinder Shah.

Meanwhile, the lyrics are penned down by everyone's favorite Happy Raikoti. This song is an absolute delight to soul as every word tends to tug at our heartstrings.

You can listen to the song here:

Meanwhile instead of a trailer, makers have decided to release chapters to unravel the stories of characters, till now two chapters have been released. While the first chapter was out on June 24, the second chapter was released on July 8. This upcoming Punjabi flick is helmed and produced by Gippy Grewal. Along with him the film will also star Gurpreet Ghuggi, Japji Khaira, Meher Vij and Yograj Singh. Besides them, the movie will also witness Punjabi singer-actor Babbal Rai playing a pivotal role.

A sequel to 2016-flick Ardaas, the movie explores the Generation gap faced by many families. While the elderly men want to spend time with the family, the younger ones have different plans. The movie shows how two people connect with these families to reduce the generation gap between them.

This anticipated sequel of 'Ardaas' is all set to release this week on July 19. The makers dropped the teaser of the movie on May 27.

