Ardh Trailer: Rubina Dilaik Might Remind Fans of Choti Bahu, But Rajpal Yadav Takes Away All Limelight

On Wednesday, Rubina Dilaik took to social media and dropped the trailer of her OTT debut titled Ardh. It begins with the introduction of Rajpal Yadav’s character, Shiva who is struggling to become an actor in the city of dreams, Mumbai despite being a great theatre actor. Therefore, to survive in the city and earn his bread and butter, he pretends to be a transgender. The trailer then introduces Rubina Dilaik as Rajpal Yadav’s wife who is also supportive of her husband’s decision to live as a transgender. As Shiva continues to work hard to become an actor, the trailer depicts the struggles he and his family face.

The decision to present Rajpal Yadav as a transgender (to earn his living) is a new concept and looks interesting. On the other hand, Rubina’s simplicity will surely stun all and might remind her fans of her 2008 show Choti Bahu. It should also be noted how the trailer does not end with a ‘happy ending’, leaving fans curious and excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Talking about her OTT debut, Rubina Dilaik said, “As my debut project, I am all prepared to soak in the experience and learning that will come along the journey. I have stepped in with a blank slate, and I feel secure to have started my new innings with a visionary like Palash and a talented co-star as Rajpal Sir”.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav also talked about the movie and mentioned how the audience will be able to connect with it. “Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true. Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors. In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati who are fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honoured to be telling it,” he said.

Apart from Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, Ardh also stars Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. The film is Produced by Pal Music and Films, and is written and directed by Palash Muchhal. It will stream on ZEE5 from June 10.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.