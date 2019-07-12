Are Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah Already Married? Their Instagram Posts Suggest So
Going by the Instagram pages of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, it seems like the couple has taken their relationship to the next level and secretly got married.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Nawab Shah
Barely months after people came to know about Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah dating each other; it seems that the Viraasat actress is already married to the Tiger Zinda Hai star. However, there has been no official confirmation from the two, as of now.
According to a report in Spotboye, the actress has found her soulmate in Nawab. Nawab also shared an Instagram video in which Pooja is seen flaunting her chooras which hinted at their secret marriage.
Notably, the couple was in Kashmir a few days back to attend his sister's wedding and talking to a source, Mumbai Mirror cited the source as saying, "They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab’s sister’s wedding."
Pooja, too, shared an Instagram video where she can be seen sporting chooras. Nawab had earlier shared a picture where he can be seen holding the hand of the Nayak actress, with a ring on her finger. The actor wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all."
Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2011.
