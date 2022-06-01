Are Alia Bhatt And Actress-Politician Roja Related? Here’s What We Know

Actress-turned-politician Roja is related to Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt. Wondering how? Well not relation wise but on the work front. Roja has been in the acting field for over three decades and in her career span, she has worked in only one Bollywood film. She was a part of The Gentleman opposite Chiranjeevi. Her item song in the film was a hit and it was directed by Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt. That’s how Alia Bhatt is related to actress-politician Roja. Roja has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.

After featuring in films for over three decades, Roja joined Telugu Desam party. However, she lost the MLA elections.

As for Alia Bhatt, she made her South film debut with S S Rajamouli’s RRR. The film was a massive hit and starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the key roles and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Alia was seen in the role of Ganga, Ram Charan’s fiancee.

Next, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Brahmastra, in which she will be seen opposite husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time that Alia and Ranbir have worked on a film. The film has been in the making for many years and will finally release in September. Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

At present, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her first Hollywood project. She is making her Hollywood debut with Hearts of Stones. On May 18, Alia Bhatt had shared a candid photo and informed that she is starting her first Hollywood project. Alia had captioned the post as “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”

Here’s Alia Bhatt’s post:

On the work front, apart from Brahmastra and Heart of Stones, Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her home productions Darlings.

