Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Moving in Together? Actress Replies

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a firm favourite when it comes to Bollywood couples. While they might be a little more subtle when it comes to showing off their love than other lovebirds in the industry, we can't help but ship them all the way.The duo is currently prepping for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Cupid struck the two on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.Amidst all this, a video of them at an interior design and architecture firm in Mumbai recently went viral on social media, following which multiple reports suggested that the couple might be planning to move in together.Now, the actress has cleared the air on the same. A report in Filmfare stated that Alia revealed that they were nothing but "just rumours" as the property that she’d bought was only "an office" for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.Earlier in an interview, the 26-year-old actress named Ranbir as her celebrity crush, saying she's been smitten by him ever since she met the actor when she was 11.“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for 'Black'. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in 'Saawariya', and I had already seen him."In another interview, Alia said that her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of her life.""It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."