Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Moving in Together? Actress Replies

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently prepping for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Moving in Together? Actress Replies
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a firm favourite when it comes to Bollywood couples. While they might be a little more subtle when it comes to showing off their love than other lovebirds in the industry, we can't help but ship them all the way.

The duo is currently prepping for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Cupid struck the two on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

Amidst all this, a video of them at an interior design and architecture firm in Mumbai recently went viral on social media, following which multiple reports suggested that the couple might be planning to move in together.



Now, the actress has cleared the air on the same. A report in Filmfare stated that Alia revealed that they were nothing but "just rumours" as the property that she’d bought was only "an office" for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Earlier in an interview, the 26-year-old actress named Ranbir as her celebrity crush, saying she's been smitten by him ever since she met the actor when she was 11.

“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for 'Black'. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in 'Saawariya', and I had already seen him."

In another interview, Alia said that her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of her life."

"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram