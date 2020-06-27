Are All Outsiders Treated Badly In Bollywood? Farhan Akhtar Says 'That's Not True'

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise "a tremendous loss to the film fraternity," actor-director Farhan Akhtar says he is enraged at the treatment of the late Bollywood star's family following his death by suicide on June 14.

In an interview to India Today, Farhan said, “It is one of the greatest tragedies that I can think of in recent times. It is a tremendous loss to the fraternity. It enrages you when you see that his family is not given the opportunity to breathe. Theories are being spun about why he did it. This is not the time for that. Let some time pass. Right now its speculation from abetment to murder to every crazy thing. Everyone suddenly knew what he thought, his journey and everything about him. What followed is a circus."

Farhan requested people to "be kind, more inclusive and reach out." "But right now everyone is either got a sword out or holding a shield. It’s ugly. We should remember him for his great work and talent, mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential,” he added.

Sushant’s death has reignited conversation about mental health and nepotism in the film industry.

Talking about the same, Farhan said, “Our industry functions purely on success and failure. But is there a privilege for people who’re born in the film industry? Absolutely. Will it be easier for them to gain access, to pitch a script to someone or offer their services as an actor? 100%. there’s no denying that. Does that mean that it’s a bad thing? No, its the lot of the draw. Your parents have worked incredibly hard to give you a headstart as any parent would like to give their kids. But are all outsiders treated badly, that’s not true."



