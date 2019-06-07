Are Barack Obama-Steven Spielberg Collaborating on a Netflix Project?

It seems former President of the United States, Barack Obama, could be teaming up with Steven Spielberg after they were spotted dining together in New York recently.

According to a Daily Mail report, the pair sparked rumors of a possible collaboration as they were seen together three months after Michelle and Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions announced its executive leader team for the Netflix-based company. A source told Page Six that Spielberg walked through the front and no one noticed while Obama arrived through a side entrance. The duo met at upscale seafood eatery Marea.

"They were with a group -- with lots of Secret Service. But it was still pretty low-key with no disruptions to other diners," the source told Page Six.

The Obamas are said to be working on shows about fashion and federal bureaucracy and Higher Ground Productions' first release will be Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's Sundance Film Festival documentary American Factory. They are also working on an adaptation of David W. Blight's 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.'

On Spielberg's part, this is not his first collaboration with a former White House resident. The legendary director has already teamed up with Hilary Clinton to help produce the TV show The Woman's Hour, an adaption of author Elaine Weiss' book.