Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Are Barack Obama-Steven Spielberg Collaborating on a Netflix Project?

The Obamas are said to be working on shows about fashion and federal bureaucracy.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Are Barack Obama-Steven Spielberg Collaborating on a Netflix Project?
Spielberg has earlier worked with Hillary Clinton.
Loading...

It seems former President of the United States, Barack Obama, could be teaming up with Steven Spielberg after they were spotted dining together in New York recently.

According to a Daily Mail report, the pair sparked rumors of a possible collaboration as they were seen together three months after Michelle and Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions announced its executive leader team for the Netflix-based company. A source told Page Six that Spielberg walked through the front and no one noticed while Obama arrived through a side entrance. The duo met at upscale seafood eatery Marea.

"They were with a group -- with lots of Secret Service. But it was still pretty low-key with no disruptions to other diners," the source told Page Six.

The Obamas are said to be working on shows about fashion and federal bureaucracy and Higher Ground Productions' first release will be Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's Sundance Film Festival documentary American Factory. They are also working on an adaptation of David W. Blight's 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.'

On Spielberg's part, this is not his first collaboration with a former White House resident. The legendary director has already teamed up with Hilary Clinton to help produce the TV show The Woman's Hour, an adaption of author Elaine Weiss' book.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram