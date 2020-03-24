Are Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in a Relationship?

The recently concluded Bigg Boss 13 has left us with a lot of romantic memories. Be it Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana or Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 house was definitely a lover's paradise.







While fans were quite excited to see the bond and relationship between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, popularly known as Sidnaaz, the show's end put a question on their bond. Shehnaaz went on to participate in another TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which featured her looking for a probable match for marriage.







The lovebirds have been quite open about their love in the show, however, none of them gave any confirmation about the same. Now, a few months later, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant has spilled the beans.







Musician Abu Malik has revealed that both Shehnaaz and Sidharth are deeply in love, more than their fans’ imagination.

Ab Yeh Kya hai

BTW Yeh wo wala pyar ni ha, Dosti wala Pyar hai. According to me!



BTW Don't trust His words. Unless u hear anything from #SidharthShukla or ShehnaazGill#BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz





Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured in a music video Bhula Dunga, which was released on Tuesday, March 24. The sad love song is sung and composed by youth icon Darshan Raval, and directed by Punit J Pathak. This also marks the first official collaboration of power couple Sidnaaz post Bigg Boss 13.







