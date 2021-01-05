Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Dating? Duo Gets Clicked Holding Hands at a Wedding

Actress Olivia Wilde and actor-singer Harry Styles are reportedly dating, and their romance is relatively new. A report in People suggests that the duo has been seeing each other for "a few weeks".

The two were photographed holding hands at Harry's manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding this weekend. The duo is said to have fallen for each other on the set of Olivia's upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," a source told the publication. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands, and looked very happy."

In photos obtained by Page Six, Olivia is seen wearing a floor-length floral gown for the wedding as she holds hands with Harry, who's in an all-black fitted suit teamed with a white button-up shirt. Both actors are also seen wearing masks.

Can we please take a moment to talk about how beautiful Olivia Wilde's dress is, and how adorable Harry's tie is? Their style is on point! pic.twitter.com/Th9pg2JFOl — liv, c (@LivRincon) January 4, 2021

Olivia was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis and dated him for seven years. The 36-year-old actress and director shares two children with him, six-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy. A source told People that the split happened at the beginning of 2020, although it wasn't reported until November 2020.

Earlier, Olivia told Vogue that she decided to cast Harry in her directorial after seeing him in “Dunkirk” and “did a little victory dance” when he officially joined the film, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.