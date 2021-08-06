Are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal All Set to Get Married?

Actor Hina Khan and filmmaker-producer Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for quite a long now. The question of marriage is something they encounter every now and then. However, in a recent interview, Rocky revealed that they don’t want to tie the knot just for getting the tag of husband and wife, respectively. The filmmaker met Hina on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. But the couple made their affair public after Hina quit the show. It was during Bigg Boss 11, Rocky had proposed to Hina and the two took their relationship to a next level.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rocky shared that the couple has been together for a good number of years and has been through all ups and downs which come up after marriage. He stated that they are mentally there but the couple doesn’t want to get married for a society tag or just to be official about it. “It doesn’t make sense to us,” the filmmaker added.

Rocky said that as a couple they are happy in their space and are “absolutely secure” about their relationship. He revealed that the couple doesn’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other, which according to him gives them the liberty to expand and move ahead in their respective careers. Rocky believes that there’s still time for marriage. “Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now,” he said.

Sharing the secret about their long-term relationship, Rocky said that they are “very like-minded people” and they understand each other like one understands its family. He explained that people do several things even after being together for years, therefore he is thankful for the transparency he has with Hina in their relationship.

Rocky said that the couple believes “rishte upar se ban kar aate hai” and we cannot agree more that they are indeed a match made in heaven.

