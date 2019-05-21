Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?

Kapil Sharma married his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)
Loading...
Kapil Sharma is over the moon these days. And it is not only because of his comedy show making its way to the top all over again. The comedian reportedly is soon going to become a father.

According to a report in News18 Hindi, the 38-year-old is expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. Notably, his mother is also in Mumbai with the couple right now to ensure all timely preparations. However, neither Kapil nor Ginny have made any official announcement yet.

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Kapil's family also hosted a reception in Amritsar for the newlyweds. He too organised a separate function in Mumbai on December 24 for his colleagues and members of the film fraternity.

Talking about it, Kapil recently revealed that about 5000 people gate-crashed his wedding. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he said.

After having battled several lows, Kapil is finally in a happy space professionally. The comedian-actor was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram