Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
Kapil Sharma married his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)
Kapil Sharma is over the moon these days. And it is not only because of his comedy show making its way to the top all over again. The comedian reportedly is soon going to become a father.
According to a report in News18 Hindi, the 38-year-old is expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. Notably, his mother is also in Mumbai with the couple right now to ensure all timely preparations. However, neither Kapil nor Ginny have made any official announcement yet.
Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Kapil's family also hosted a reception in Amritsar for the newlyweds. He too organised a separate function in Mumbai on December 24 for his colleagues and members of the film fraternity.
Talking about it, Kapil recently revealed that about 5000 people gate-crashed his wedding. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he said.
After having battled several lows, Kapil is finally in a happy space professionally. The comedian-actor was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.
