Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Are Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie Really Dating? John Wick Actor Clears the Air

Quoting Star Magazine's report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider stated that Keanu was reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Are Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie Really Dating? John Wick Actor Clears the Air
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Loading...

A day after a report from Star magazine claimed that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves might be dating, the John Wick actor's spokesperson has responded to the speculation.

Quoting Star Magazine's report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider stated that Keanu was reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The report claimed that Angelina moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles after she and Brad split nearly three years ago, and one of her neighbours happened to be Keanu's mother, Patricia.

“That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there," a source told the magazine.

However, Keanu's representative has said that there is no truth to the rumours. As per Yahoo! Entertainment, the rep had given the magazine that information before the outlet went to print.

"Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This event never occurred," read Keanu's rep's statement.

Earlier this month, rumours emerged that the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina.

Meanwhile, Keanu has left his indelible mark on just about every corner of the world in a matter of a month. Between the continued success of the John Wick franchise with recently released Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his stunning cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, joining the voice cast of Toy Story 4, and being the highlight of this year’s E3 press event after making an unexpected appearance, the actor is definitely having a big, big year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram