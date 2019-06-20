Are Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie Really Dating? John Wick Actor Clears the Air

A day after a report from Star magazine claimed that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves might be dating, the John Wick actor's spokesperson has responded to the speculation.

Quoting Star Magazine's report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider stated that Keanu was reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The report claimed that Angelina moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles after she and Brad split nearly three years ago, and one of her neighbours happened to be Keanu's mother, Patricia.

“That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there," a source told the magazine.

However, Keanu's representative has said that there is no truth to the rumours. As per Yahoo! Entertainment, the rep had given the magazine that information before the outlet went to print.

"Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This event never occurred," read Keanu's rep's statement.

Earlier this month, rumours emerged that the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina.

Meanwhile, Keanu has left his indelible mark on just about every corner of the world in a matter of a month. Between the continued success of the John Wick franchise with recently released Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his stunning cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, joining the voice cast of Toy Story 4, and being the highlight of this year’s E3 press event after making an unexpected appearance, the actor is definitely having a big, big year.

