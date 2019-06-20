Are Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie Really Dating? John Wick Actor Clears the Air
Quoting Star Magazine's report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider stated that Keanu was reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
A day after a report from Star magazine claimed that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves might be dating, the John Wick actor's spokesperson has responded to the speculation.
Quoting Star Magazine's report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider stated that Keanu was reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
The report claimed that Angelina moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles after she and Brad split nearly three years ago, and one of her neighbours happened to be Keanu's mother, Patricia.
“That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there," a source told the magazine.
However, Keanu's representative has said that there is no truth to the rumours. As per Yahoo! Entertainment, the rep had given the magazine that information before the outlet went to print.
"Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This event never occurred," read Keanu's rep's statement.
Earlier this month, rumours emerged that the actor was in talks to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals opposite Angelina.
Meanwhile, Keanu has left his indelible mark on just about every corner of the world in a matter of a month. Between the continued success of the John Wick franchise with recently released Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his stunning cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, joining the voice cast of Toy Story 4, and being the highlight of this year’s E3 press event after making an unexpected appearance, the actor is definitely having a big, big year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Avengers Endgame Re-releasing in Theatres With New Post Credit Scene and 'Extra Surprises'
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s